RAK Ruler Discusses Cooperation With Italian Consul General
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah received Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who called on him on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure.
During the meeting at the Ruler's Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today, Sheikh Saud welcomed the Italian Consul General and wished him success in his new assignment, emphasising the importance of strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Italy across various fields.
The Italian Consul General extended thanks and appreciation to the RAK Ruler for his generosity and warm welcome.
He also praised the strong ties between the UAE and Italy and commended the remarkable development taking place in Ras Al Khaimah across multiple sectors.
