RAK Ruler Grants AED9 Million Compensation To People Affected By Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued compensation of AED9 million to those affected by the recent rain in the Emirate.

A committee was established under Sheikh Saud’s directions, including the directors of several departments and local bodies in the Emirate, to assess the damage left by the rain. The committee conducted field visits around Ras Al Khaimah, met with people whose properties were damaged and prepared a report about the situation that was presented to Sheikh Saud.

The move to provide compensation aims to offer swift support to individuals and families whose properties have been damaged and help them overcome the situation and return to living a normal and dignified life.

More Stories From Middle East

