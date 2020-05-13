UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Grants Request From 7-year-old British Boy To Bring His Mother Back To The UAE

Wed 13th May 2020

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British boy to bring his mother back to the UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) In a gesture of humanity, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has responded to a request from a Grade-1 student at RAK academy Al Hamra, to return his mother to the UAE, after she had been stuck in the United Kingdom for 52 days due to the Coronavirus travel restrictions.

"I was pleased today to respond to a letter from Archie, the British boy whose mother was prevented from returning from the UK to Ras Al Khaimah due to the current circumstances," said H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr in his response to a letter handwritten by the boy.

Archie Appleyard earlier wrote an emotive letter to H.H Sheikh Saud, appealing for his mother’s return. "It has been 52 sleeps now that I have been apart from my mother," the boy said in his letter.

"I feel so sad because we have never been apart for this long and all I dream and wish for is my mummy's return," he wrote.

In his response on his Instagram account, H.H. Sheikh Saud said: "We worked to help reunite him with his mother at the earliest opportunity, highlighting on Zayed Humanitarian Day that the UAE will always be a beacon of humanity in this world."

More Stories From Middle East

