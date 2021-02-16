UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Holds Virtual Meeting With Ambassador Of Estonia

Tue 16th February 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has held a virtual meeting with Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Estonian Ambassador and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the strategic ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Estonian Ambassador commended the cooperation relations between the two countries.

More Stories From Middle East

