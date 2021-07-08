RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, honoured Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, in recognition of his loyalty, devotion and distinguished achievements during his career at the Ministry of Interior.

The honouring, which took place in Sheikh Saud’s palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud gave Lt. General Al Sha'far a medal and certificate of appreciation, in the presence of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Al Sha'far commended H.H. Sheikh Saud’s initiative, highlighting his attention and keenness.

He also thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and the honouring.

Sheikh Saud stressed that Lt. General Al Sha'far is an example to be followed of patriotism, loyalty and devotion, as well as of commitment to performing one’s duties to maintain security and safety in the UAE.

He also lauded the patriotism and achievements of Lt. General Al Sha'far throughout his five-decade career at the Ministry of Interior.

"Today, we are witnessing an honourable example of a leader whose achievements have ensured the success of police work in the UAE over five decades. By honouring Lt. General Al Sha'far, we are celebrating his valuable service and efforts," H.H. Sheikh Saud said.