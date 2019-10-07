RAK Ruler inaugurates second session of ‘Regional Conference against Violence against Women and Children’

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today inaugurated the second session of the "Regional Conference against Violence against Women and Children: Reality and Strategies," organised by the Aman Centre for Women and Children and Hamra World Exhibitions and Conferences.

In his speech at the start of the conference, Sheikh Saud stated that supporting women and children and preserving their rights is part of the principles of the Islamic religion, which encourages justice and equality between men and women and prevents injustice.

"We learnt from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that preserving humanity is a higher goal that building civilisations and nations, and investing in people is the best way to succeed and create a decent life full of excellence and prosperity," he said while pointing out that the UAE is keen to continue this approach, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saud affirmed that the development of the UAE reflects distinctive trends, adding that the country and its people have attained an advanced global stature.

He then noted the decision to establish the Aman Centre in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017, which reflects the strategies of the UAE’s leadership and made the country a local and regional platform for cooperation.

"The world is willing to help women and children at all levels, prevent injustice against them, and rehabilitate and integrate them into society, to preserve their dignity and ensure their legitimate rights to a decent life, as well as compensate them as much as possible," he added.

The two-day conference is being attended by many Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Palestine and Bahrain, as well as many relevant international institutions, to discuss related issues.