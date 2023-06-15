RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ST PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today inaugurated the UAE pavilion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023.

“The UAE's participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2023 demonstrates its eagerness to investigate fresh ways to strengthen its partnership and collaboration with other nations," said the RAK Ruler in his inaugural remarks.

He continued by emphasising that people are the foundation of sustainable development and that "the country's ultimate goal is to ensure their happiness and well-being."

The UAE pavilion in the event highlights the UAE's excellence in the areas of economy, tourism, and cultures as well as how the country utilises its resources, particularly its human capital.

“In the UAE, we take pride in the fact that experience is evaluated by accomplishments rather than by the passage of time. Quality rather than quantity is the foundation of our workplace culture. The preservation of our beliefs and identity coexists with excellence and innovation,” Sheikh Saud noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, welcomed the UAE's participation in the current edition of the forum as a guest of honour.



In his speech at the opening of the UAE pavilion, the Russian Minister commended the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khaled Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, Ambassador of the UAE to the Russian Federation, and members of the UAE delegation, as well as several officials.

After the opening, Sheikh Saud toured the pavilion and was briefed by its organisers about promising investment opportunities and the attractive business environment in the UAE.

He also toured the exhibition of the forum, visited some participating pavilions of major companies from the public and private sectors, and explored cooperation opportunities in several areas of common interest.

The UAE pavilion will host several dialogue sessions featuring representatives of Emirati business sectors who will discuss promising investment opportunities with countries from around the world in various fields. The pavilion will also feature several cultural and heritage activities that reflect the identity and authenticity of the UAE’s traditions.

