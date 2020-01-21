RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected by heavy rains

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has instructed to compensate people affected by the heavy rains that recently hit the emirate and damaged some houses.

The decision reflects the ongoing efforts of the country’s leadership to support Emirati citizens, help them overcome emergency conditions, and provide them and their families with decent lives and stability.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, said that, in implementation of Sheikh Saud’s directives, a committee was formed to assess the damage caused by the rains, which includes directors-general of relevant departments and local authorities.

The committee performed field inspection tours around the emirate, met with affected families, assessed the damages, and submitted their resulting report to Sheikh Saud, he added.

Major General Al Nuaimi praised the related efforts of relevant authorities and local field teams.