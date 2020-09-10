UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Issues Decree To Regulate, Enhance Local School Transport Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAK Ruler issues Decree to regulate, enhance local school transport sector

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today issued Emiri Decree No. 16 of 2020 regarding the regulation of the school transport sector in the Emirate.

The Decree is adopted within the framework of a strategic vision of the Emirate’s wise leadership to develop legislation that will advance efforts to improve all aspects of quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Decree mandates RAK Transport Authority, RAKTA, to regulate the school transport sector, implement the necessary protocols, set standards for its practice, and monitor operators to ensure compliance. The ultimate aim of the new legislation is to ensure the provision of school transport services in Ras Al Khaimah, following the highest standards of student safety, security and comfort.

General Manager of RAKTA Esmaeel Al Blooshi stated that the Decree is aligned with RAKTA’s vision, "Pioneering the regulation of the transport sector and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable and smart transport services."

He said that the Decree included safety requirements for buses, licencing procedures, issuing permits for school bus drivers and conductors, and defining roles and responsibilities. It also sets out violations so that operators are fully aware of what constitutes transgressions in their delivery of transport services.

The Decree includes a list of specifications and technical requirements that must be established and employed, included those relating to the electronic stop arm, navigation systems, technical communication systems, smart tracking systems and smart cameras inside and outside school buses.

Related Topics

Student Saud 2020 All Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

5 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

27 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

35 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

44 minutes ago

The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement explained

46 seconds ago

Congo's civil aviation chief suspended over intern ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.