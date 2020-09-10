RAK Ruler issues Decree to regulate, enhance local school transport sector

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today issued Emiri Decree No. 16 of 2020 regarding the regulation of the school transport sector in the Emirate.

The Decree is adopted within the framework of a strategic vision of the Emirate’s wise leadership to develop legislation that will advance efforts to improve all aspects of quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Decree mandates RAK Transport Authority, RAKTA, to regulate the school transport sector, implement the necessary protocols, set standards for its practice, and monitor operators to ensure compliance. The ultimate aim of the new legislation is to ensure the provision of school transport services in Ras Al Khaimah, following the highest standards of student safety, security and comfort.

General Manager of RAKTA Esmaeel Al Blooshi stated that the Decree is aligned with RAKTA’s vision, "Pioneering the regulation of the transport sector and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable and smart transport services."

He said that the Decree included safety requirements for buses, licencing procedures, issuing permits for school bus drivers and conductors, and defining roles and responsibilities. It also sets out violations so that operators are fully aware of what constitutes transgressions in their delivery of transport services.

The Decree includes a list of specifications and technical requirements that must be established and employed, included those relating to the electronic stop arm, navigation systems, technical communication systems, smart tracking systems and smart cameras inside and outside school buses.