RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use of water scooters

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today issued Law No. 3 of 2020 on the licencing, renting and using of water scooters.

The law applies to all jet-skis and businesses engaged in water scooter rental and training in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including the emirate's economic zones.

The law prohibits launching of water scooters into the water unless they are licenced by the Federal authorities in Ras Al Khaimah or any competent authorities from outside the emirate.

It is, however, allowed to grant temporary permission for racing or any time-bound event specified by the competent authorities.

The law also provides for a resolution by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Commander-in-Chief, in coordination with the relevant authorities that will specify the maritime areas and times allowed for the use of water scooters. The resolution may prohibit its use under certain weather conditions if a warning has been issued by the relevant meteorology office.