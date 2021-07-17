UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Issues Two Resolutions Restructuring RAK-based Entities

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cultural sports Club.

The resolution Names Yousef Abdullah Al Batran as Chairman of the board, Khalid Humaid Al Suwaidi as the first deputy to the chairman, and Walid Mohammad Abdul Kareem as the second deputy to the chairman.

The decision stipulates that the board members will also include Khalaf Salem bin Anbar, Saeed Ali Musabbah Al Nuaimi, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Taweel, Yousef Ali Al Balushi, Arefa Saleh Al Falahi, Jamal Ahmed Al Qursi.

The resolution will come into force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Another resolution was issued to restructure the Board of Directors of the Emirates Football Club Company, by appointing Yousef Abdullah Al Batran as Chairman of the company, and Abdullah Ibrahim Al Taweel as Deputy Chairman, with the membership of Thani Salem Al Shehhi, Arefa Saleh Al Falahi, Khalil Ibrahim Al Taweel, Basem Abdullah Al-Shamsi, Mansour Hussein Ibrahim.

The resolution also stipulated the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Club Company with Yousef Ali Al Balushi as Chairman, Saeed Ali Musabbah Al Nuaimi as Deputy Chairman, and the membership of Nasser Tahnoun Al Naqbi, Omar Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, and Shaikha Ali Ghanem Al Ali.

