RAK Ruler Launches Date Beauty Contest Exhibition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, opened on Thursday the Date Beauty Contest (Mazayna) exhibition, organised by Muftah Al Khateri at his Majlis.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud affirmed the UAE's significant support for date farmers as part of its efforts to achieve food security and diversify the agricultural sector.

He said the date palm was a blessing and holds special value in the popular and cultural legacy of the UAE. H.H. Sheikh Saud also highlighted the special care and attention paid by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, to the date palm.

