RAK Ruler meets Ambassador of Georgia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today met with Paata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Gerogia to the UAE.

During the meeting, held remotely via videoconference, Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Kalandadze extended his appreciation for Sheikh Saud, while praising the outstanding relations between the two countries.