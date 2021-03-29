UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Meets Danish Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

RAK Ruler meets Danish Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today met Jens Alsbirk, Consul-General of Denmark in Dubai.

His Highness welcomed the Consul-General during a remote meeting, and discussed enhancing the prospects of cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.

Alsbirk expressed his deep appreciation to the RAK Ruler, praising the cooperation relations that bind the two countries.

More Stories From Middle East

