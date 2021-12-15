UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Meets Estonia's Minister Of Education And Research

Wed 15th December 2021

RAK Ruler meets Estonia's Minister of Education and Research

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today met with Liina Kersna, Minister of Education and Research of Estonia, who is currently visiting the UAE, along with her accompanying delegation.

Receiving Kersna at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Sheikh Saud welcomed the Estonian minister and discussed with her means of enhancing cooperation between their countries in the education and research fields.

For her part, Kersna thanked the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler for his hospitality and praised the educational systems of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE.

Sheikha Amenah bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the meeting.

