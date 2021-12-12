UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Meets Liberia’s Vice President, DRC’s Deputy PM, Former Italian PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

RAK Ruler meets Liberia’s Vice President, DRC’s Deputy PM, former Italian PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today held separate meetings with Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Daniel Asselo Okito Wankoy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Security and Decentralisation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Matteo Renzi, Former Italian Prime Minister.

The meetings were also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Global Citizen Forum held today at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the emirate’s guests, and he talked with them about ways of enhancing the cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and their respective countries.

The guests later thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality.

