RAK Ruler Meets Malaysian Foreign Minister On Sidelines Of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China Summit In Kuala Lumpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM

RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, on the sidelines of the GCC–ASEAN Summit and GCC–ASEAN–China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and avenues for enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across various sectors.

Both parties praised the level of coordination and collaboration between the UAE and Malaysia in international forums, underscoring the importance of maintaining open dialogue to support joint development initiatives and promote mutual interests in the benefit of both peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also commended Malaysia’s efficient organisation of the summits and its role in fostering greater integration and cooperation between the GCC and ASEAN countries.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE’s official delegation and several Malaysian officials.

