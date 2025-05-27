- Home
- Middle East
- RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China S ..
RAK Ruler Meets Malaysian Foreign Minister On Sidelines Of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China Summit In Kuala Lumpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:15 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, on the sidelines of the GCC–ASEAN Summit and GCC–ASEAN–China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and avenues for enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across various sectors.
Both parties praised the level of coordination and collaboration between the UAE and Malaysia in international forums, underscoring the importance of maintaining open dialogue to support joint development initiatives and promote mutual interests in the benefit of both peoples.
H.H. Sheikh Saud also commended Malaysia’s efficient organisation of the summits and its role in fostering greater integration and cooperation between the GCC and ASEAN countries.
The meeting was attended by members of the UAE’s official delegation and several Malaysian officials.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
More Stories From Middle East
-
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th edition1 minute ago
-
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China S ..2 minutes ago
-
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% growth16 minutes ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU17 minutes ago
-
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General32 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 202547 minutes ago
-
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King1 hour ago
-
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects for joint cooperati ..2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors2 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia2 hours ago