RAK Ruler Meets Secretary-General Of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, in the presence of Sheikha Amenah bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed about the council’s plans and programmes, aiming to establish a long-term strategy to train Emirati cadres and raise Emiratisation rates in the private sector.

"Supporting national human resources and developing their skills to enable them to work and compete in the private sector is a current key priority, which will support comprehensive national development," he stressed.

Sheikh Saud then lauded the council’s efforts, stressing the importance of promoting partnerships and cooperation between institutions and business sectors to reinforce the development of Emirati cadres, which will help enhance the contributions of Emirati citizens to shape the future.

