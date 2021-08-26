RAK Ruler meets with Tunisian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with Moez Benmim, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his tenure in the UAE.

During the meeting, held remotely via videoconference, RAK Ruler welcomed the ambassador and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries in all avenues.

In turn, the Tunisian Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Saud, and highlighted the strong cooperation between the two countries.