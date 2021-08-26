UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Meets With Tunisian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:45 PM

RAK Ruler meets with Tunisian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with Moez Benmim, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his tenure in the UAE.

During the meeting, held remotely via videoconference, RAK Ruler welcomed the ambassador and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries in all avenues.

In turn, the Tunisian Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Saud, and highlighted the strong cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Tunisia Saud All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic ..

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

30 minutes ago
 Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

36 minutes ago
 Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

44 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

45 minutes ago
 OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

48 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.