RAK Ruler Mourns Death Of Dubai Ruler's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

RAK Ruler mourns death of Dubai Ruler's brother

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has expressed his great sorrow on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who passed away Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

His Highness also paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan's accomplishments, saying he dedicated his life to serving his country, leaving behind a legacy full of patriotic and humanitarian achievements.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also extended his sincere condolences to the people of the UAE on their loss.

