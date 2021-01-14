RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Khalid and asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Saud family.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar message expressing his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.