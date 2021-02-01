RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Princess Noura bint Fahd Al Saud

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has offered his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Saud asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.