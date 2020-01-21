RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah also dispatched similar message of condolences to King Salman.