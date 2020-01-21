UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Prince Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:45 PM

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah also dispatched similar message of condolences to King Salman.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

16 minutes ago

Secretary calls for coordinated efforts to check s ..

4 minutes ago

Shabbar becomes patient of depression

4 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

46 minutes ago

23 employers facing trial for paying low wages to ..

4 minutes ago

7 buses, 2 coasters added to Islamia University of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.