RAK Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Saudi Prince

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi prince

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

In his message, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz and asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent similar message expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

