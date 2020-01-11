RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos

(@imziishan)

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, expressing his condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent similar message to Sultan Haitham.