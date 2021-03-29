UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On His Sister's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouria Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Saud asked Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched a similar message to the Emir of Kuwait.

