RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere sympathies to Al Sabah, asking Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant his family patience to bear the loss.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched a similar message to the Kuwaiti Emir.