RAK Ruler Opens Grove Village Community Shopping Mall

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

RAK Ruler opens Grove Village community shopping mall

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today opened the Grove Village - the first 125,000 cubic feet community and lifestyle boutique mall in the emirate.

The AED 42 million shopping mall will serve as a community shopping destination, not only for the people living in the area, but also all the tourists and people from other emirates who would come to spend time in Corniche Alqawasim area.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Master Investment Group, the mall developer, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, CEO of the Group, and several local officials, attended the opening ceremony.

The two-story retail Grove Village features a wide range of many international luxury brands and provides varied dining, shopping and entertainment options, as well as hosting a range of community events. One of the critical aspects of this project is the ambience created within the development and the opportunity to explore the culture of Ras Al Khaimah. The project will also host children’s entertainment activities and a variety of exciting events throughout the year.

