RAK Ruler Opens Summit Of Jebel Jais For Adventure

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the tourism sector is one of the solid foundations of Ras Al Khaimah’s development process.

Tourism has helped advance the emirate’s progress, he added, noting that the number of people visiting Ras Al Khaimah has more than doubled from 400,000 to over 1 million over the past seven years.

Sheikh Saud made this statement today during the opening of the summit of Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, which includes a package of unique tourist attractions, as part of the efforts of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to continue promoting Jebel Jais.

Sheikh Saud stressed that Ras Al Khaimah’s stature as a promising and fast growing tourism destination was achieved by careful strategic planning, teamwork, and the concerted efforts and endeavours of authorities.

He also highlighted the need to adopt innovative ideas that can support and develop the sector, to diversify the emirate’s tourism portfolio and provide a global product that will enhance its status, after it was recently crowned with the title " 'The Capital of Gulf Tourism."

The summit’s opening was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department of Ras Al Khaimah, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and several of the sector’s leaders and public figures.

