RAK Ruler Orders Promotion Of 171 Local Police Cadres

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the promotion of 171 police officers, in line with an order by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

On the occasion, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, thanked Sheikh Saud for his generous gesture, which highlights his appreciation for the efforts of police officers.

Major General Al Nuaimi also stressed that this move will motivate all officers to continue their hard work to maintain the highest standards of security and ensure the safety, security and stability of citizens and residents.

He then congratulated the police officers who were promoted, urging them to follow the directives of the UAE’s leadership, protect the rule of law and the country’s sovereignty, and maintain the people's confidence in the police.

