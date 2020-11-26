UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE's 49th National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release 219 prisoners ahead of the country's 49th National Day celebrations, reflecting his interest in giving them a second chance and bringing them and their family members happiness and hope.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council, instructed the Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hassan Saeed, to take all the necessary measures to carry out the RAK Ruler's pardon, in coordination with the RAK police.

The Attorney-General said the RAK Ruler's pardon underscores his keenness allow the freed prisoners to reintegrate into the mainstream community.

