UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Pardons 297 Prisoners Ahead Of National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

RAK Ruler pardons 297 prisoners ahead of National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, granted 297 prisoners an early release ahead of the country's 48th National Day celebrations, reflecting his interest in giving them a second chance and bringing them and their family members happiness and hope.

The move will see the release of prisoners, serving various sentences, from several punitive and reformative institutions from the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council, instructed the Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hassan Saeed Muhammed, to take all the necessary measures to carry out the RAK Ruler's decision to pardon the prisoners, in coordination with the RAK police.

The Attorney-General said the RAK Ruler's pardon underscores his keenness to promote the values of tolerance during the Year of Tolerance and allow the freed prisoners to reintegrate into the mainstream community.

Related Topics

Police Saud Family All From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Zulfiqar take ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Urged To Play Role Mediator; Oic To Intensi ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Participates in UNRWA Advisory Committee Meeti ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 86 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Indian Cab driver meets Pakistani cricketers, says ..

28 minutes ago

Prizes distributed at Shah Abdul Latif University ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.