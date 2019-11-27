RAK Ruler pardons 297 prisoners ahead of National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, granted 297 prisoners an early release ahead of the country's 48th National Day celebrations, reflecting his interest in giving them a second chance and bringing them and their family members happiness and hope.

The move will see the release of prisoners, serving various sentences, from several punitive and reformative institutions from the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council, instructed the Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hassan Saeed Muhammed, to take all the necessary measures to carry out the RAK Ruler's decision to pardon the prisoners, in coordination with the RAK police.

The Attorney-General said the RAK Ruler's pardon underscores his keenness to promote the values of tolerance during the Year of Tolerance and allow the freed prisoners to reintegrate into the mainstream community.