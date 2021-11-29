UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Pardons 442 Prisoners Ahead Of UAE's 50th National Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 442 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Saud's keenness to promote forgiveness and tolerance, give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhaimed, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

