RAK Ruler pardons 584 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 584 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in the emirate, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also cleared the debts of the prisoners.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, directed the relevant authorities - including the emirate's Judicial Council and police - to process their release before the start of Ramadan.

The emirate's Attorney-General Hassan Saeed Muhammed said that the gesture is part of the Ruler's keenness to provide inmates with the opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families, in the spirit of the Holy Month.