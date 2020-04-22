UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Pardons 584 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

RAK Ruler pardons 584 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 584 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in the emirate, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also cleared the debts of the prisoners.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, directed the relevant authorities - including the emirate's Judicial Council and police - to process their release before the start of Ramadan.

The emirate's Attorney-General Hassan Saeed Muhammed said that the gesture is part of the Ruler's keenness to provide inmates with the opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families, in the spirit of the Holy Month.

Related Topics

Police Saud From Ramadan

Recent Stories

President Says Contracting COVID-19 Via Piped Wate ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Restrictions Should Be Extended ..

5 minutes ago

KP coronavirus testing capacity spike to 1,200 per ..

6 minutes ago

Hoarders of specific commodities to be arrested wi ..

6 minutes ago

Israel police kill Palestinian who allegedly launc ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.