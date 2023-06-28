Open Menu

RAK Ruler Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer At Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

After the prayer, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler received greetings from well-wishers on the occasion.

