UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:15 PM

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

The imam delivered the sermon, which dealt with the noble meanings and values of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He also wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health and further progress and pride to the UAE and its people.

The imam asked Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and founding rulers in eternal peace.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Saud Prayer Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

47 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Local Press: On Eid, the UAE’s ethos of giving i ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.