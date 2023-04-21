UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Performs Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

The imam delivered the sermon, which dealt with the noble meanings and values of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He also wished President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health, and further progress and blessings for the UAE, its people and for Arab and Muslim nations.

The imam asked Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the founding rulers in eternal peace.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Saud Prayer Muslim Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

23 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.