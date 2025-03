RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam

Joining them were several sheikhs, senior officials, Federal and local department heads, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

The sermon highlighted the spiritual joy of Eid, the values of compassion and unity, and the importance of gratitude and community. The imam prayed for continued blessings upon the UAE, its leadership, and people, and mercy for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the founding leaders.