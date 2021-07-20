RAK Ruler performs Eid prayer at Grand Eid Musalla

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Grand Eid Musalla.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Saud were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ras Al Khaimah.

In his Eid sermon, the imam said the Eid is an occasion of showing compassion, love, mercy, joy and respect between people, urging members of the public to adhere to precautionary measures due to the exceptional health circumstance the world are going through.

He wished good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and prayed for further stability, security and prosperity to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.