RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Afghanistan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Javid Ahmad, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE.

The Afghan ambassador visited Sheikh Saud upon starting his new position as ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Ahmad thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm reception, praising the outstanding relations between the two countries.