UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Afghanistan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Javid Ahmad, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE.

The Afghan ambassador visited Sheikh Saud upon starting his new position as ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the cooperation ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Ahmad thanked Sheikh Saud for the warm reception, praising the outstanding relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Afghanistan UAE Saud Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

2 minutes ago

Undiscovered Russia: One of Most Ancient Russian T ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's New Nuclear Submarine Kazan Can Be Delive ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz announces support for protesting govt ..

27 minutes ago

Russia's virus caseload passes four million

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.