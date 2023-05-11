UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Canada

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure.

He was accompanied by the Jean-Philippe Linteau, Canadian Consul General to the UAE.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Canadian Ambassador and those accompanying him, wishing him success in performing his duties, which would contribute to enchaining cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels.

In turn, Panday extended thanks and appreciation for RAK Ruler for generosity and warm welcome.

