RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Chile

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Chile

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Jorge Daccarett, Ambassador of Chile to the UAE, who came to greet him.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Chilean diplomat and wished him success in enhance the overall cooperation between the UAE and Chile.

Sheikh Saud praised the relations between the two countries, and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

Daccarett thanked Sheikh Saud for his hospitality and warm welcome, praising the strong strategic relations between the two countries.

