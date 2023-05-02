UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, who came to greet the RAK Ruler.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Yiming and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation ties between their two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests across all domains.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah commended the friendship that the two countries share, which help ensure further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Yiming expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Related Topics

China UAE Progress Saud All Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

3 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

4 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

24 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

32 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action plan that puts world on right ..

34 minutes ago
 No one can curtail powers of Parliament: Marriyum

No one can curtail powers of Parliament: Marriyum

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.