RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, who came to greet the RAK Ruler.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Ambassador Yiming and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation ties between their two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests across all domains.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah commended the friendship that the two countries share, which help ensure further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Yiming expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.