RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Czech Republic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE.

During the meeting, the RAK Ruler welcomed the ambassador and exchanged talks with him on means to further promote the cooperation ties between the two countries in all avenues.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also lauded the relations of friendship that exist between the two countries and their peoples.

Ambassador Slavík thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality while commending the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

