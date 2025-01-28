Open Menu

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Estonia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, during a courtesy visit following her new appointment.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her mission to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Estonia across various fields.

Ambassador Belovas, in turn, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and reception. She praised the strong relations between the two countries and highlighted the remarkable development witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Estonia Saud

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

5 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

20 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

35 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

35 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East