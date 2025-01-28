RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, during a courtesy visit following her new appointment.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her mission to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Estonia across various fields.

Ambassador Belovas, in turn, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and reception. She praised the strong relations between the two countries and highlighted the remarkable development witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah.