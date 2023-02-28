RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Robert Michel Lauer, the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the UAE, and discussed with him the cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

Welcoming Ambassador Lauer, H.H. Sheikh Saud lauded the friendship that the two countries share, which help ensure further growth and prosperity for their peoples.

In turn, the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his great hospitality.