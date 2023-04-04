RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Willy Gomez, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, and discussed with him the cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

Welcoming Ambassador Gomez, H.H. Sheikh Saud commended the friendship that the two countries share, which help ensure further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

In turn, the Ambassador of Guatemala expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.