RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Hellenic Republic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Hellenic Republic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received in his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic.

The two sides discussed ways to boost the ties between their countries across various sectors. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Ambassador Alexandridis expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the leading status that the UAE enjoys globally.

