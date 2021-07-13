UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Indonesia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his palace at Saqr bin Mohammed City, Husin Bagis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, who was accompanied by Kandra Negra, Indonesian Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The sides discussed the ties and cooperation between their countries in various fields.

Sheikh Saud lauded the strong friendship that the UAE and Indonesia share, and commended Bagis for his role in strengthening the UAE-Indonesia strategic ties.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador thanked the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler for his hospitality.

