RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Ireland

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Alison Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud welcomed Milton and her delegation, and the two sides discussed ways to bolster the cooperation between the UAE and Ireland to serve their common interests.

Sheikh Saud lauded the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and commended Milton's efforts to strengthen their growing partnership.

Milton thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the UAE's leading regional and global status.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah.